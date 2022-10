Hey guys,



I’d like to get my 2 kids a little device each to listen to music on, maybe play some games and use messenger kids. I reckon the iPod Touch looks pretty much perfect but they aren’t sold new anymore. I don’t want to get them phones or tablets. The newer iPod touch model with the coloured frame looks pretty much perfect but open to anything.



tl;dr - want to buy: iPod touch x2



Thanks in advance!