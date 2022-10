I've got an NZ Spacies arcade machine which has given up the ghost.

I've opened it up and it looks like it was running an old ex-lease HP desktop PC - maybe a P4 with 2GB ram and 500GB hard drive. Not exactly high spec.

I think rather than replacing the PC with another PC, I'd like to replace it with a raspberry Pi running RetroPi. I'm hoping I can just plug in the controllers which seem to be USB.

Anyone got a spare Pi lying around to sell?

I'm in Hamilton