Asus VivoBook Flip, TP412UA purchased new 2019 then immediately lost whilst moving house & only just been found. Never been used.Top of the line model.CPU: i7-8550U @ 1.8 - 4GHzGraphics: UHD Graphics 620Display: 14" FHD IPS TouchscreenRAM: 12GB - 4GB DDR4 on board, 8GB DDR4 SO-DIMMStorage: 512GB M.2PB Tech have ex-lease (i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB) models in stock here for $805.GZ price $500 + courier (or pickup from Eden Terrace, Auckland)