Bought from Just Laptops around April 2021. Almost new condition, no issues.

Selling as I've already bought a smaller laptop while waiting for the motherboard to be replaced (recently had a bootup issue and had to send it to ASUS for mainboard replacement). Warranty until April 2023. I'll provide the receipt to the buyer.

The model number is G733QS-HG015T. It's almost the same as the laptop in this link (only difference is the graphics card 3080 vs 3070): https://www.justlaptops.co.nz/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=17157¤cy=NZD

$3200 pickup at Hobsonville Point, Auckland