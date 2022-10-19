Donate to Geekzone
|
Sharesies
|
MightyApe
|
GoodSync
|
Backblaze backup
Home
Forums
News
Articles
Reviews
Slack
Geekzone Live
Search
Contact
Welcome
Guest
.
You haven't
logged in
yet. If you don't have an account you can
register now
.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our
ID Verification
Forums
›
Offers and Wanted
›
Fs: MSI RX580 8GB graphics card
D.W
674
posts
Ultimate Geek
#
301977
19-Oct-2022 23:16
Pulled from old gaming PC, $150 + shipping or pickup Chch.
News and reviews »
Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30
Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15
Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08
HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:05
Sony Launches Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:02
Meta Announces Meta Quest Pro VR Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:01
Logitech G Introduces Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:00
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15
Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08
Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10
Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10
AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41
Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15
Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12
FiberSense VID+R Provides Building-By-Building Impact Measurements After Recent NZ Earthquake
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:11
Geekzone Live »
Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with
Geekzone Live
now.
Updates »
Are you subscribed to our
RSS feed
? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.
RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
apply.