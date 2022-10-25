jonathan18

I’m looking for Kobo e-readers for for one, or possibly both, of my kids; keen on looking for s/h as, at this stage, I’m not sure how much they’d use them.
Looking for one with OverDrive built in, so as to make borrowing library books really easy. According to Kobo, these models feature OverDrive:
Kobo Clara 2E
Kobo Sage
Kobo Libra 2
Kobo Elipsa
Kobo Nia
Kobo Libra H2O
Kobo Forma
Kobo Aura ONE
Kobo Aura H2O edition 2
Kobo Aura edition 2
Kobo Clara HD
Please let me know if you have one you don’t use and are happy to part with.