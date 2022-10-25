jonathan18

I’m looking for Kobo e-readers for for one, or possibly both, of my kids; keen on looking for s/h as, at this stage, I’m not sure how much they’d use them.



Looking for one with OverDrive built in, so as to make borrowing library books really easy. According to Kobo, these models feature OverDrive:



Kobo Clara 2E

Kobo Sage

Kobo Libra 2

Kobo Elipsa

Kobo Nia

Kobo Libra H2O

Kobo Forma

Kobo Aura ONE

Kobo Aura H2O edition 2

Kobo Aura edition 2

Kobo Clara HD



Please let me know if you have one you don’t use and are happy to part with.