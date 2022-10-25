Large "Beko" Fridge/Freezer
$800
Used – like new
Colour - Grey
Beko Fridge/Freezer - large unit
https://www.beko.com/nz-en/home-appliances/fridge-freezer/fridge-freezer-freezer-bottom-70-cm-bbm450an
Excellent condition - would keep but we do not have the space for it to fit.
Trailer/van/truck will be needed, highly doubt it will fit in anything less.
Pickup Manly, Whangaparaoa
Invacare Pegasus Mobility 4 Wheel Scooter
$2500
Used - good condition
Invacare Pegasus Mobility 4 Wheel Scooter Brand new battery (less than hour usage) Good condition, runs very well, comes with charger and covered baskets on front and rear.
Pickup Manly, Whangaparaoa
Samsung Home Theatre (DVD) System
$70
Used - good condition
Samsung "Home Theatre In a Box" system - DVD Wireless rear speakers 5.1 with subwoofer Works well.
Has Optical In so can plug in other devices such as Xbox etc for better sound in games etc. (Optical cable required, some $2 shops sell them cheap, dont get sucked into $50 ones from NL/HM etc)
Pickup Stanmore Bay or Manly, Whangaparaoa