Large "Beko" Fridge/Freezer

 

 

$800

 

 

 

Used – like new

 

Colour - Grey

 

 

Beko Fridge/Freezer - large unit

 

https://www.beko.com/nz-en/home-appliances/fridge-freezer/fridge-freezer-freezer-bottom-70-cm-bbm450an

 

Excellent condition - would keep but we do not have the space for it to fit.

 

Trailer/van/truck will be needed, highly doubt it will fit in anything less.

 

 

Pickup Manly, Whangaparaoa

 

 

 

Invacare Pegasus Mobility 4 Wheel Scooter

 

$2500

 

Used - good condition

 

 

Invacare Pegasus Mobility 4 Wheel Scooter Brand new battery (less than hour usage) Good condition, runs very well, comes with charger and covered baskets on front and rear.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pickup Manly, Whangaparaoa

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Samsung Home Theatre (DVD) System

 

 

 

$70

 

 

 

Used - good condition

 

 

 

Samsung "Home Theatre In a Box" system - DVD Wireless rear speakers 5.1 with subwoofer Works well.

 

Has Optical In so can plug in other devices such as Xbox etc for better sound in games etc. (Optical cable required, some $2 shops sell them cheap, dont get sucked into $50 ones from NL/HM etc)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pickup Stanmore Bay or Manly, Whangaparaoa

 

 

 

 

 

 

 