Donate to Geekzone
|
Sharesies
|
MightyApe
|
GoodSync
|
Backblaze backup
Home
Forums
News
Articles
Reviews
Slack
Geekzone Live
Search
Contact
Welcome
Guest
.
You haven't
logged in
yet. If you don't have an account you can
register now
.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our
ID Verification
Forums
›
Offers and Wanted
›
WTB ADATA 8gb RAM DDR4 2400
nicmair
191
posts
Master Geek
#
302094
28-Oct-2022 09:48
I'm looking for another stick of 8gb ADATA RAM DDR4 2400 to match an existing one.
Anyone help?
News and reviews »
Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34
Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21
Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14
Chromecast with Google TV HD Review
Posted 21-Oct-2022 17:10
Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30
Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15
Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08
HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:05
Sony Launches Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:02
Meta Announces Meta Quest Pro VR Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:01
Logitech G Introduces Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:00
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15
Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08
Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10
Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10
Geekzone Live »
Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with
Geekzone Live
now.
Updates »
Are you subscribed to our
RSS feed
? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.
RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
apply.