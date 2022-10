iPads 5th gen are 32gbs, space grey. $140 each

Sapphire Nitro AMD Radeon 580 XT 4gbs - $150 - Had this sitting in my spare parts cupboard since last year when i upgraded. I only played DOTA on it and it was fine for that. Buyer can buy and test before payment.

Prob $10 postage for each of those roughly

PM me