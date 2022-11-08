Certainly one of, if not the best, 2-in-1 convertible laptop implementations. Slim, best-in-class build quality, strong & lightweight. No noisy fans, this is silent machine. Build date Feb 2021.
Thinkpad Yoga X13 works equally well as a high-performance executive laptop or with the screen flipped over as a fully-functional Windows tablet. Thinkpad stylus is the most effective tool of its type that I've ever used.
CPU: 10th gen i7 10510U @ 1.8GHz to 4.9GHz
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB NVMe
Graphics: Intel UHD
Display: FHD Touchscreen
Weight: 1.29kg - same as M2 MacBook Air
Packed with latest technology including Thunderbolt 3, WiFi 6 & Modern Standby,
Comes with: Lenovo Type-C PD charger (80% charge in 60 minutes), neoprene protector envelope.
Price Guide: There's a new same model on Trademe @ $2237 & a used 11th gen finance repo with faulty screen for $1199.
GZ price: $950 + courier