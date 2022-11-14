Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
kvunqad

94 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#302311 14-Nov-2022 11:11
Phone overall is in good condition, everything works perfectly and no major marks or scuff and screen is spotless as it's kept in glass protector the entire time. I only notice some black paint on the side got worn out due to age.

Purchased around beginning of 2020 so it's out of warranty already.

This is just for the phone itself plus a mous leather case. (No charger or box etc)

Battery health at 82%.

This is like 650-700 bucks on trademe, will sell at $550 here for geekzone. Pick up at Auckland or + $15 for shipping national wide.

xbmcnut
368 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2995991 14-Nov-2022 14:01
Sent you a PM




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

