Brand New Galaxy Tab S7 FE, still sealed.



This was purchased in Hong Kong, so there's no NZ warranty.



And the difference with this model compared to the ones sold in NZ is that this model is 128gb storage + 6gb ram while the model sold here is 64gb storage with 4gb.



It's currently 800 bucks in a JB:



https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/computers-tablets/tablets/samsung/samsung-galaxy-tab-s7-fe-12-4-wi-fi-green/399906/



Selling this for $550 pick up Auckland (+$15 shipped national wide). I will toss in a glass screen protector and a black folio case with this too.

