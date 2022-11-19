- $200 for the whole lot
- $40 each
Down sizing sale. They did the job well enough. Practically set & forget.
Blurb from D-Link:
PowerLine AV2 2000 technology for up to 2000 Mbps throughput
Gigabit LAN port
Simple Connect Button for secure connectivity between other PowerLine devices
Wall-Plug design for more convenience
Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) technology
Quality of Service (QoS)
D-Link Green
Located in Ellerslie, Auckland. Pick up welcome.
Also willing to ship. Free shipping for all 7. Otherwise each individual sale has a $5 charge.
Just to clarify, even though picture is the US model, I am selling the AU/NZ model.