$200 for the whole lot

$40 each

Down sizing sale. They did the job well enough. Practically set & forget.

Blurb from D-Link:

PowerLine AV2 2000 technology for up to 2000 Mbps throughput

Gigabit LAN port

Simple Connect Button for secure connectivity between other PowerLine devices

Wall-Plug design for more convenience

Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) technology

Quality of Service (QoS)

D-Link Green

Quick Installation Guide

Located in Ellerslie, Auckland. Pick up welcome.

Also willing to ship. Free shipping for all 7. Otherwise each individual sale has a $5 charge.

Just to clarify, even though picture is the US model, I am selling the AU/NZ model.