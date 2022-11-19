Nice clean MacBook Pro model A1502, early 2015 version. No discernable faults.



Standard spec: i5 @ 2.7GHz / 8GB / 128GB (upgradeable)



Runs smooth & silent, doesn't overheat, no howling fans, the battery holds up for hours.



This is a well cared for ex-office MacBook, no dents, no dings, no scratches. None of that horrid Screengate degradation either.



Running MacOS Monterey with battery cycle count 857, battery condition - normal.



Among the last of the MacBooks with upgradeable storage - 256GB & 512GB NVMe drives are readily available from $50.



Comes with 60w Magsafe 2 charger & Targus carry bag.



Price Guide: Trademe has direct equivalents from $500 & up - this is still a massively popular laptop.



GZ price $380 + courier



