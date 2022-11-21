Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#302416 21-Nov-2022 18:18
I recently obtained a bunch of old PCs from work and am in the process of building them up and installing Batocera on them as retro gaming boxes, then giving them away as charity to those less able to get gaming systems for their kids etc :)

 

I've since found I've got a few extra CPUs, RAM etc kicking around that I could build up some more of the above, but not enough to complete anything.

 

So, was wondering if any Auckland based Geekzoners would have old parts kicking around they no longer want, and would be happy to donate for me to use for the above project.

 

Cases, RAM, Motherboards, PSU etc.... 

 

Don't have to be anything flash, 2nd Gen i5's work well.

 

Think I've got enough hard drives for now :)

 

Anyway, if you think you can help, let me know, what you have and location and I'll go from there.......

 

TIA

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - No longer on Social Media

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

huckster
571 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2999460 21-Nov-2022 18:51
In Auckland and have two AMD-based CPU, MBoard and RAM combos available if interested.

 

The lower spec is a Athlon X2 BE-2350 from memory - was a HTPC

 

The "newer" one is an AMD A8-6600K.

 

Both have either 8 or 16Gb RAM. (probably 8 for the former and 16 for the latter).

 

May have a PSU too.

 

 

