I recently obtained a bunch of old PCs from work and am in the process of building them up and installing Batocera on them as retro gaming boxes, then giving them away as charity to those less able to get gaming systems for their kids etc :)

I've since found I've got a few extra CPUs, RAM etc kicking around that I could build up some more of the above, but not enough to complete anything.

So, was wondering if any Auckland based Geekzoners would have old parts kicking around they no longer want, and would be happy to donate for me to use for the above project.

Cases, RAM, Motherboards, PSU etc....

Don't have to be anything flash, 2nd Gen i5's work well.

Think I've got enough hard drives for now :)

Anyway, if you think you can help, let me know, what you have and location and I'll go from there.......

TIA