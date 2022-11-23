2015 MacBook Retina 12", model A1534 in Space Grey.



Excellent physical condition - no dents, dings or scratches. .



Up-spec version with



CPU: Intel Core M @ 1.2GHz, turbo boost to 2.6GHz

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB

Graphics: HD5300

Display: 2304 x 1440

Battery Cycle Count: 699, plenty of life in the battery, runs all day easily.



Running freshly installed MacOS Big Sur



Comes with: USB Type-C charger



Price Guide: $500 on Trademe buys a low-spec (1.1GHz & 256GB) with 2 hours battery life, anything less than that has major faults. Direct comparison MacBook A1534 are up to $900 which to me is crazy money - they're not worth that much.



GZ Price $450 + Courier



