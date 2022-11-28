Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Offers and WantedGuaging interest; Prusa MK3S+ 3D printer! 2 years old, fully assembled and calibrated
1584 posts

#302503 28-Nov-2022 10:42
So I have not been using my printer so much this last year.

 

I am on the fence as to whether to sell it to someone or somewhere which would get more use out of it!

 

  • It is an original Prusa MK3S+ bought as a kit from Prusa almost exactly 2 years ago.
  • It is in great working order, well calibrated with relatively low total print time of 549 days.
  • I have all sorts of bits and bobs with it - different nozzles, many printed or bought spare parts, 3 different print plates, Pi Camera and Pi for monitoring and Octoprint etc
  • Local prices are pretty outrageous at around NZ$2200 for the kit and $3k pre built (which is US$800 and $1000 respectively, direct from Prusa...though you do need to factor in shipping and taxes)

Do we have any 3D print Gurus looking to expand their fleet, beginners looking to move up from an entry level unit or anyone else who might be interested?

 

Honestly I am finding it hard to put a price on, but considering the cost of a new, pre-built unit both locally ($3k!!!) and imported and considering all the extras, I am thinking somewhere around the $1800 mark???

 

Would have to be pickup from Auckland - not going to ship!




gehenna
7478 posts

  #3002530 28-Nov-2022 10:56
Tempting, but I need to offload my Ender first.

Item

1584 posts

  #3002532 28-Nov-2022 11:01
gehenna:

 

Tempting, but I need to offload my Ender first.

 

 

 

 

That's where I started too!

 

 

 




