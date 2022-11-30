Hi all
Have a bit of tech to clear out from the wider family so offering to GZers first.
Pick up in Otahuhu or Ellerslie, Auckland. Happy to courier for $10 nationwide.
All have their cables, but no boxes.
MacBook Air M1 128gb silver - $1300 ono
Small mark near logo but otherwise great condition.
iPad Air M1 128GB silver - $600 ono
Small mark on the edge but otherwise great condition.
iPhone 13 128gb white - $450 ono
Works fine but has chips on the sides. See photo. SOLD.
iPhone SE 2022 128gb white - $600 Ono
Great condition.
Apple Watch 5 40mm black cellular - $250 ono
Good condition but definitely used.
Homepod mini 2x white, 1x blue - $120 each ono
Perfect condition.