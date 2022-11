Hi allHave a bit of tech to clear out from the wider family so offering to GZers first.Pick up in Otahuhu or Ellerslie, Auckland. Happy to courier for $10 nationwide.All have their cables, but no boxes.MacBook Air M1 128gb silver - $1300 onoSmall mark near logo but otherwise great condition.iPad Air M1 128GB silver - $600 onoSmall mark on the edge but otherwise great condition.iPhone 13 128gb white - $450 onoWorks fine but has chips on the sides. See photo. SOLD.iPhone SE 2022 128gb white - $600 OnoGreat condition.Apple Watch 5 40mm black cellular - $250 onoGood condition but definitely used.Homepod mini 2x white, 1x blue - $120 each onoPerfect condition.