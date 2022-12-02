It's one of these:

https://oemaudio.co.nz/multimedia-units/dash-top-box/vcb200-dash-top-box-wireless-apple-carplaywired-android-autoreverse-camera

I used it for about 6 months, but the wife-acceptance-factor was low - blocked her view too much (she's a bit shorter than me)

Has everything, including the reversing camera (unused). Only "used" piece is the 3M circular sticky thing, which sticks the glass disc to the dash. Likely replaceable, but the one on there now isn't usable as they are single-use. The glass disc (with what remains of the sticky) is included tho. If you stick it to the windshield, you don't need it.

$150 couriered in NZ. Retails for $599, tho they have it on special at 499 now.