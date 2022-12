Have my son machine up for sale purchased in 2021Gigabyte Z590 AORUS PRO AX ATX11th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) 19-11900K @ 3.50GHzNVIDIA GeForce RIX 307032GB Trident ramSamsung SSD 970 EVO Plus. I TBCorsair 4000x case one pin I’m missing from front glassCorsair 100 AIO cooler750w PSUSon has upgraded to a laptop.No Os included open to offers around $2400 shipping at your cost or collection east Auckland