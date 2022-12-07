Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Offers and WantedFS: iPad Mini 5
1024kb

1076 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#302624 7-Dec-2022 13:15
Send private message

The final iPad with a home button, Model A2133, WiFi only, 64GB in Storm Grey.

Build date 9 May 2021, charge cycle count 270, battery life 93%.

3U Tools report 100%. All original, never repaired or had parts replaced.

Running latest iOS 16.1.1

Regularly rated as the best iPad of its time, superior to iPad 8th gen.

Price Guide: Kogan sell refurbished versions for $599, Trademe has an identical model with bidding at $265, auction closes at 3.45pm today. Bidders offering $250 Buy Now were turned down.

GZ price $200 + courier.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

josephhinvest
1481 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3006871 7-Dec-2022 14:10
Send private message

I'll grab this please, cheers. Will PM you.

Thanks,
Joseph

1024kb

1076 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3006928 7-Dec-2022 14:45
Send private message

Wow, this was a very popular item. Sold now, thank you Geekzone.




Zal

Zal
116 posts

Master Geek


  #3006930 7-Dec-2022 14:50
Send private message

Got to be quick around here haha, I too would have been keen on that.



quebec
764 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3006933 7-Dec-2022 15:03
Send private message

Me too, missed it by few minutes.

