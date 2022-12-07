The final iPad with a home button, Model A2133, WiFi only, 64GB in Storm Grey.



Build date 9 May 2021, charge cycle count 270, battery life 93%.



3U Tools report 100%. All original, never repaired or had parts replaced.



Running latest iOS 16.1.1



Regularly rated as the best iPad of its time, superior to iPad 8th gen.



Price Guide: Kogan sell refurbished versions for $599, Trademe has an identical model with bidding at $265, auction closes at 3.45pm today. Bidders offering $250 Buy Now were turned down.



GZ price $200 + courier.



Megabyte - so geek it megahertz