Hey Geekzone team,

Checking to see if there's any interest in two 1RU Rack Mounted Cisco Adaptive Security Appliances (ASA5525 V03) that I have managed to flash with Opnsense, and I assume pfsense would also run with no issues, if that's your preferred flavour.

Updated to latest version of opnsense and seems to run very smoothly and quietly.

Will come with opnsense installed and default credentials configured.

I needed a special cable to bypass the bootloader and change the boot order, but subsequent re-installations could be achieved via a console cable - if sticking with Opnsense then management can be via web browser.

OS is installed on an old 2.5" laptop drive, and the modified blank drive slot cover is holding them in place (actual drive caddies are very hard to find)

Located in Wellington Region - am willing to ship at buyer's cost.

Asking $200 each (two available)

Specs are:

- CPU - Quad Core Xeon X3430 @ 2.40GHz

- 8GB (2 x 4GB) PC3-10600E DDR3-1333 Unbuffered ECC Memory - 4 slots on motherboard and CPU allows up to 32GB max memory

- Interfaces - 9 x 1Gbps RJ-45 ports

- RJ-45 Console port

- 2 x USB ports

- 2 x SATA slots on motherboard - one is patched to a 2.5" data drive slot (this is what the OS is installed on)

- 1 x PCIE expansion slot (appears to be full height) - so could expand additional interfaces (Fiber or 10Gbps)



