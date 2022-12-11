I have surplus to requirements a great little gaming PC, that can handle most modern games at 1080P and high to Ultra settings and circa 100+ FPS depending on the game.
Comes with:
- Gigabyte B250-HD3P-CF1 (GA-B250-HD3P (rev. 1.0) Key Features | Motherboard - GIGABYTE Global)
- EVGA Nvidia GeForce GTX1070 (4GB)
- 16Gb of Crucial DD4 RAM @ 2400Hz
- Intel i7-7700 @ 3.6 GHz (Socket 1151 LGA)
- Sandisk SSD Plus 240Gb (Boot disk, SMART - OK)
- Seagate ST1000DM010 (Storage, SMART - OK)
Windows 10 Pro Installed, but NO licence.
Pick up is from Mt Eden/Epsom, Auckland
Asking Price is $900