I have two Galaxy S21+ phones for sale, 1 Phantom Silver, 1 Phantom Violet, both 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, both excellent condition.



I’ve owned the silver one since new but had it in storage until 4 months ago when it became my daily driver. S21+ is the “sweet spot” phone of the entire Galaxy range - all the benefits of the larger screen without the added bulk, weight, battery consumption & expense of the S21 Ultra. I’d happily buy the same model again.



The other (Phantom Violet) S21+ has had 6 months use before being set aside as an emergency spare. No emergencies have arisen so it’s time for a new home.



Both come with rear cover & glass screen protector.



GZ price $550 ea + courier. Buy them both together for $1000 + courier.



Megabyte - so geek it megahertz