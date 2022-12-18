I have 2 x HPE DL20 Gen9 servers with different specs up for sale.

These are quiet little servers with low power consumption that can fit into short depth switch racks.

Both have ILO4 Advanced which includes full HTML5 remote console access/power control etc.



Item 1: HPE DL20 Gen9 Short Depth Server.

Pics: https://imgur.com/a/c46fVFc

CPU - Intel Xeon E3-1230v6 @ 3.50Ghz (3.90Ghz Turbo)

Memory - 16GB (2 x 8GB) Unbuffered ECC (Max 64GB)

Storage - 1 x Intel 400GB S3700 Enterprise SSD in carrier (Drive health excellent), 3 x 2.5" blanks.

Network - Dual 1Gb Ethernet

Power Supplies - Dual Redundant Power Supplies

PCIe slots:

- Slot 1: Half-height PCIe 3.0 x8 (unpopulated)

- Slot 2: Full-height: PCIe 3.0 x8 (HPE H240 12G SAS/SATA HBA)

Rails & Rack ears not included.

$460 inc shipping or pick up in Wellington.

Item 2: HPE DL20 Gen9 Short Depth Server

Pics: https://imgur.com/a/bCZRQmA

CPU - Intel Xeon E3-1270v6 @ 3.80Ghz (4.20Ghz Turbo)

Memory - 32GB (2 x 16GB) Unbuffered ECC (Max 64GB)

Storage - 1 x 960GB Samsung PM883 Enterprise SSD in carrier (Drive health excellent), 1 x 2.5" blanks.

Network - Dual 1Gb Ethernet

Power Supply - 1 x Non-hotplug PSU

PCIe slots:

- Slot 1: Half-height PCIe 3.0 x8 (unpopulated)

- Slot 2: Full-height: PCIe 3.0 x8 (unpopulated)

- Slot 1: Half-height PCIe 3.0 x8 (unpopulated) - Slot 2: Full-height: PCIe 3.0 x8 (unpopulated) TPM 2.0 Module

Rails & Rack ears

$660 inc shipping or pick up in Wellington.