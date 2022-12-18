Hi Geekzoners,



Today up for sale is the Sigma 56mm F1.4 Fuji X mount.

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c018_56_14/



I purchased this from Progear back in May, it has been great taking photo of baby but now baby is no longer easily “contained” or “entertained” so switching to zoom lens. XD. It has been in house use mostly with few trips on Western Spring on sunny days, it has never been out when it is raining or rough weather.





Asking price 650, pick up in Newmarket or ship around the country.



Thanks,

Sam