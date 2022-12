As new condition, Graphite Surface Pro 8, model 1983.



11th gen i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB storage / 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports.



Comes with charger & Surface Pro Signature keyboard.



Price Guide: Retail $1600, Trademe has a new in the box SP8 with 16GB RAM for $1500. GZ price $1100.



Megabyte - so geek it megahertz