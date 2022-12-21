This is a PC only, although I could possibly look for a monitor in storage.
Specs/hardware list:
i5 4570k CPU
Z87X-UD3H-CF MB
8GB DDR3 Ram
Rx590 8GB GPU
Corsair AX1200i Powersupply
Comes in some sort of Corsair mid-tower case with glass window panels.
Samsung 860 Evo 500GB Boot disk
500 GB HD for storage.
NB: doesn’t have wifi.
Just finished reinstalling windows. Pick up is from Newmarket CBD.
Happy for this to go to someone who could use it. It’s got a pretty decent GPU although several generations old but I think it would still get pretty decent frames for most modern games at 1080P gaming.
Asking price $400.