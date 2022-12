This is a PC only, although I could possibly look for a monitor in storage.Specs/hardware list:i5 4570k CPUZ87X-UD3H-CF MB8GB DDR3 RamRx590 8GB GPUCorsair AX1200i PowersupplyComes in some sort of Corsair mid-tower case with glass window panels.Samsung 860 Evo 500GB Boot disk500 GB HD for storage.NB: doesn’t have wifi.Just finished reinstalling windows. Pick up is from Newmarket CBD.Happy for this to go to someone who could use it. It’s got a pretty decent GPU although several generations old but I think it would still get pretty decent frames for most modern games at 1080P gaming.Asking price $400.