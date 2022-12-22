I have for sale my 10 bay NAS, no hard drives. Has been updated to latest firmware. Purchased from PBTech in Nov 2020.

This particular model AS6510T retails at PBTech for $2060, I'm willing to let this go for $1900 + freight anywhere in NZ, or buyer can pickup in West Auckland. Unit is in excellent condition.

No longer needed as I'm using a hotswap server case with SAS controllers, have moved all the drives across to this.

Included is the power cable, 2x cat 6A LAN cables, 1x small packet of hdd mounting screws.