FS: Asustor AS6510T 10-Bay NAS
gareth41

#302814 22-Dec-2022 20:51
I have for sale my 10 bay NAS, no hard drives.  Has been updated to latest firmware.  Purchased from PBTech in Nov 2020.

 

This particular model AS6510T retails at PBTech for $2060, I'm willing to let this go for $1900 + freight anywhere in NZ, or buyer can pickup in West Auckland.  Unit is in excellent condition.

 

No longer needed as I'm using a hotswap server case with SAS controllers, have moved all the drives across to this.

 

Included is the power cable, 2x cat 6A LAN cables, 1x small packet of hdd mounting screws.

networkn
Networkn
  #3013289 22-Dec-2022 21:15
A whole $160 discount for being 2 years old? 

 

With that difference, you'd be better buying new and getting the full warranty

gareth41

  #3013290 22-Dec-2022 21:21
Apologies, I made a mistake on the price at PBTech, its $2219 retail - so that's $319 difference.  I've had no issues with this unit, its been well looked after.

