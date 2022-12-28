Brandnew: $1475 @ Total Office.

 

Bought 18months ago, asking price: $925! Still in super condition. Must collect from East Auckland

 

  • Central cable porthole to allow for cable management
  • 160kg weight limit
  • Assembly required (drill required)
  • Dimensions (mm):

     

    • 1500w x 1500w x 700d
    • 625~1250h (including worktop)
  • White top, white legs
  • Dual leg motors for a smoother, stable and quiet up-down function
  • Anti-collision protection - reacts when coming in contact with solid objects and automatically stops.
  • Frame speed when in motion: up to 35 mm/s

 

 