Brandnew: $1475 @ Total Office.
Bought 18months ago, asking price: $925! Still in super condition. Must collect from East Auckland
- Central cable porthole to allow for cable management
- 160kg weight limit
- Assembly required (drill required)
- Dimensions (mm):
- 1500w x 1500w x 700d
- 625~1250h (including worktop)
- White top, white legs
- Dual leg motors for a smoother, stable and quiet up-down function
- Anti-collision protection - reacts when coming in contact with solid objects and automatically stops.
- Frame speed when in motion: up to 35 mm/s