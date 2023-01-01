EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra 10GB - $800 or best offer

EVGA RTX 3060 Ti FTW3 8GB - $400 or best offer (this one has the original box)



Surplus to requirements. Both with receipts. Purchased the 3080 in 2020 and the 3060 Ti in late 21 or early 22, I'll have to check.



Both currently installed and working fine, will uninstall when they sell. All fans functional. The 3080 is in a mini itx gaming rig that used to run quite hot in a tv unit, but for the past 6 months it hasn't gone over around 60-80 degrees under load. The 3060 is in an unraid server as a passthrough GPU. Both perform great with games and workloads.



Pickup in Wellington, postage to be confirmed.

