Lenovo ThinkPad P14S Gen 2 Type 21A1 in excellent condition. Sold new 09/21, there's 21 months of premier warranty remaining. Premier warranty includes full on-site service.



Legendary Lenovo Workstation build quality in a thin & light Ultrabook with a full set of connectivity ports incl USB 3.1, USB-C, Ethernet, LTE WWAN, Smart Card Reader, HDMI & Micro SD too.



CPU: Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U, 6 cores @ up to 4.2GHz

RAM: 16GB DDR4 - upgradable

Graphics: Radeon Pro

Storage: 256GB NVMe - upgradeable



Comes with Lenovo USB Type-C charger.



Price Guide: Trademe has same model P14S Gen 2 with Ryzen 7 / 512GB at $1399. 3rd Gen P14S same spec retails at $2580.



GZ price $850 + courier.







