With a battery cycle count of just 23, this EliteBook 14" Ultrabook is very much in as new condition.

Quality aluminium construction throughout, this is a computer that's worth it's price.



CPU: Intel i5 1145G7 11th gen, 4C / 8T @ up to 4.4GHz

RAM: 8GB DDR4 (upgradeable)

Graphics: Intel Iris XE

Display: FHD, IPS, SureView LCD

Storage: 256GB NVMe (upgradeable)

OS: Windows 11 Pro



Featuring 3-year HP Wolf Endpoint Security for comprehensive personal & business online safety.



Price Guide: Buy new around $1900, there's 1 on Trademe with No Reserve, opening bid of $1000.

GZ Price $850 + Courier







