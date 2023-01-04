Last of the Intel-powered MacBooks, model A2159 in Space Grey.



This model is especially appealing to those who want the versatility of BootCamp to dual-boot Windows or any other OS. Later model Macs with Apple Silicon chips lose this feature.



2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports

Intel i5 4-core CPU @ up to 3.9GHz

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

8GB RAM

256GB SSD



Running fresh MacOS Monterey, updated from original Catalina.



Excellent condition all round, no dings, dents or scratches. No signs of wear.



Battery cycle count = 495 & condition = normal.



Comes with Apple USB Type-C charger & new Alogic 5-in-1 port expander.



Price Guide: Listing 3927726187, Trademe no reserve auction for the same item is about to sell for $950. GZ price $800 + courier.



