I bought this a while back but the project never happened and I won't have the time soon so might be of interest to someone else. Fully boxed as new, including some useful extra bits e.g. female OBDII connector to power plug, and associated car charger and mains adaptor. These allow you to test easily in different locations and if I recall I sourced these elsewhere.

This is a "proper" relax-time tracking device for vehicles, and includes GPS, accelerometer, bluetooth etc as well as being able to read OBDII data. I bought this after getting frustrated with cheapo Aliexpress versions that didn't work or could only be configured via SMS and had a very basic feature set.

Full details: https://teltonika-gps.com/product/fm3001/

More details at wiki page: https://wiki.teltonika-gps.com/view/FM3001

Note is is marked EOL but I understand the updated model is just an update to include a 4G radio.

I was going to use 2Degrees shared data (i.e. free) on a SIM, and then Traccar (https://www.traccar.org/) as software in order to use it without licensing costs (the FM3001 is natively supported).

There is one on TradeMe without the extras for $200, which I think is retail. I'm asking $115 shipped.