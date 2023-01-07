michaelmurfy

Hey all,



I've got a PS4 Pro I've held back at Firmware v9.00 (however factory reset) if anyone is interested. This allows for a full jailbreak and Homebrew content, Linux etc to be installed.

Please note - once the firmware is upgraded there is no going back to a previous firmware release. The console is not banned by Sony nor has it been used online since being upgraded (manually) to Firmware v9.00. I didn't want to risk an automatic update :)

Just selling as it is sitting around here collecting dust and have a PS5 anyway. Has a DBrand skin applied, comes with a controller, HDMI cable, 1gb flash drive (for the jailbreak) and power cable.

This comes factory reset with no content preinstalled.

Any interest for $400 with free NZ shipping (or free drop-off around Wellington).