jameshammond

Kia ora, and happy new year.

I have about 30 routers that I was using for work (connecting pumps and other things to the internet) that I no longer need. Unfortunately, the company that set up the tech isn't very helpful, so I thought I would post them here to see if anyone had any use for them. Only had them for about 1.5yrs and in excellent condition (hardly used). Happy to ship, pickup in Penrose, Auckland. Can provide a GST invoice if preferred.

Model R2000-4L

Brand: Robustel

Dual SIM (we were using Spark) and runs off 9-36V.

Pretty sure it is this model: Buy the Robustel R2000-4L 2G/3G/4G LTE Router Dual SIM 2xEth Non-Wifi ( R2000-4L ) online - PBTech.co.nz

PM if interested.