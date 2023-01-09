Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Industrial Cellular Routers (Robustel R2000-4L)
jameshammond

3 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

#302998 9-Jan-2023 14:45
Send private message quote this post

Kia ora, and happy new year. 

 

 

 

I have about 30 routers that I was using for work (connecting pumps and other things to the internet) that I no longer need. Unfortunately, the company that set up the tech isn't very helpful, so I thought I would post them here to see if anyone had any use for them. Only had them for about 1.5yrs and in excellent condition (hardly used). Happy to ship, pickup in Penrose, Auckland. Can provide a GST invoice if preferred.

 

 

 

Model R2000-4L

 

Brand: Robustel

 

Dual SIM (we were using Spark) and runs off 9-36V. 

 

Pretty sure it is this model: Buy the Robustel R2000-4L 2G/3G/4G LTE Router Dual SIM 2xEth Non-Wifi ( R2000-4L ) online - PBTech.co.nz

 

 

 

PM if interested. 

Create new topic

pih

pih
494 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3019129 9-Jan-2023 15:44
Send private message quote this post

Price?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
jameshammond

3 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3019132 9-Jan-2023 15:52
Send private message quote this post

pih: Price?

 

 

 

Open to offers, I think they are around $500 new. 

djtOtago
868 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3019133 9-Jan-2023 15:57
Send private message quote this post

Do they come with antennas of any kind?



jameshammond

3 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3019135 9-Jan-2023 16:03
Send private message quote this post

djtOtago:

 

Do they come with antennas of any kind?

 

 

 

 

Yes, see picture. 

 

 

 

 

 

djtOtago
868 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3019136 9-Jan-2023 16:12
Send private message quote this post

One more question.
Can you post a picture of the Model / Part number sticker on the top please.
There are a few variations of the R2000-4L available. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 