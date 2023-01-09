Photos: https://photos.app.goo.gl/PCFPfRfaLGKA3rKE9

Stylish 2020 CMX 500 in Dark Grey. Bike is in great condition and has only done 5888kms. Just recently had the bike serviced at Botany Honda at 5000km.

It is a great handling bike and an absolute joy to ride. Amazing for those who are just starting off as it is LAMS approved.

Registration is valid until 28th Jan this year and WOF is valid until May 2023.

Service History, Owners book, Manual and 2 Keys will be provided.

Bike does have a few scuffs on the mirrors and scratches from rocks on the exhaust, but these are hardly noticeable.

Selling it as family member has moved out of Auckland so this is hardly getting used.

Trademe shows average price around 10-12k. Looking for $9500.

Based in Auckland, pick up preferred.