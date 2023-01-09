Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: 2020 Honda CMX500
arjeezy

153 posts

Master Geek


#303002 9-Jan-2023 19:39
Send private message

Photos: https://photos.app.goo.gl/PCFPfRfaLGKA3rKE9

 

Stylish 2020 CMX 500 in Dark Grey. Bike is in great condition and has only done 5888kms. Just recently had the bike serviced at Botany Honda at 5000km.

 

It is a great handling bike and an absolute joy to ride. Amazing for those who are just starting off as it is LAMS approved.

 

Registration is valid until 28th Jan this year and WOF is valid until May 2023.

 

Service History, Owners book, Manual and 2 Keys will be provided.

 

Bike does have a few scuffs on the mirrors and scratches from rocks on the exhaust, but these are hardly noticeable.

 

Selling it as family member has moved out of Auckland so this is hardly getting used.

 

Trademe shows average price around 10-12k. Looking for $9500.

 

Based in Auckland, pick up preferred.

Create new topic
stocksp
648 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3019291 9-Jan-2023 19:58
Send private message quote this post

These are great bikes - also known as Honda Rebels...

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 