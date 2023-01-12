Hi folks,



Have just finished building an SFF PC so am looking to move on my old PC to someone who might be able to make good use of it.

PCPartPicker Part List: https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/list/gNsmzf

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.8 GHz 12-Core Processor

CPU Cooler: Noctua NH-D15S chromax.black 82.51 CFM CPU Cooler

Motherboard: Asus ROG Strix X570-E Gaming ATX AM4 Motherboard

Memory: G.Skill Ripjaws V 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3600 CL18 Memory

Storage: Crucial P5 Plus 1 TB M.2-2280 PCIe 4.0 X4 NVME Solid State Drive

Video Card: Asus TUF-RX6800XT-O16G-GAMING Radeon RX 6800 XT 16 GB Video Card

Case: Fractal Design Torrent Compact ATX Mid Tower Case

Power Supply: Corsair RM750x (2018) 750 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply

Custom: CableMod C-Series PRO ModFlex Cable Kit for Corsair RM (Black Label) / RMi / RMx – WHITE



Assembled by myself over the last couple of years and only high quality parts used. Comes with Windows 10 Pro preinstalled, licensed, and setup (with option to upgrade to Windows 11 for free), as well as latest Radeon drivers installed using the DDU method. Additionally, BIOS has been updated to latest firmware so is drop-in ready for any Zen 3 CPU.

The RX6800 XT is truly the best of the RDNA2 cards and can easily be OC'ed to the performance of the halo RX6900 XT (which I "upgraded" to) and responds really well to undervolting. This Asus TUF version is a chonky, solid boy with a massive heatsink and can max out most games at 1440p and medium-high at 4k resolutions. Have included screenshots of TimeSpy, Firestrike, and Cinebench runs in pics below with temps via HWInfo. This PC was built to prioritize temps/noise and efficiency so most parts have been run well under spec most of their life.

Full disclosure, there are a couple of blemishes: the front headphone/audio jack doesn't seem to work, and the CPU had a couple of pins bent and subsequently straightened when the cooler was swapped to the current Noctua model. The former hasn't bothered me since I only use the back audio jack, and the latter hasn't been an issue in the 2+ years that cooler has been on it.

More pics here and also comes with boxes and associated accessories/spares for most parts.

Pickup is in Palmerston North or can deliver in the area by arrangement. Not prepared to ship at this stage due to the risk of damage and cost-prohibitive size with all the bits, as well as I would invite the buyer to test prior to sale.



Looking for $1800.