Looking to clean up some of my PC's. This used to be a game server and worked flawlessly over the years.
System Manufacturer Dell Inc.
System Model OptiPlex 9010
System Type x64-based PC
System SKU OptiPlex 9010
Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-3570 CPU @ 3.40GHz, 3401 Mhz, 4 Core(s), 4 Logical Processor(s)
BIOS Version/Date Dell Inc. A14, 11/06/2013
Installed Physical Memory (RAM) 32.0 GB
Harddrive:
Model WDC WD15EADS-00P8B0
Size 1.36 TB (1,500,299,297,280 bytes)
Currently has Windows 10 Pro loaded and activated.
Looking for a pick up or local drop off.... based in Blockhouse Bay / New Lynn.
Looking for $150 with the WDC spinning disk, otherwise can put a 256GB SSD for $30 more.