Looking to clean up some of my PC's. This used to be a game server and worked flawlessly over the years.

System Manufacturer Dell Inc.

System Model OptiPlex 9010

System Type x64-based PC

System SKU OptiPlex 9010

Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-3570 CPU @ 3.40GHz, 3401 Mhz, 4 Core(s), 4 Logical Processor(s)

BIOS Version/Date Dell Inc. A14, 11/06/2013

Installed Physical Memory (RAM) 32.0 GB

Harddrive:

Model WDC WD15EADS-00P8B0

Size 1.36 TB (1,500,299,297,280 bytes)

Currently has Windows 10 Pro loaded and activated.

Looking for a pick up or local drop off.... based in Blockhouse Bay / New Lynn.

Looking for $150 with the WDC spinning disk, otherwise can put a 256GB SSD for $30 more.