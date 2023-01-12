Looking to clean up some of my PC's. This used to be a game server and worked flawlessly over the years.

 

System Manufacturer    Dell Inc.
System Model    OptiPlex 9010
System Type    x64-based PC
System SKU    OptiPlex 9010
Processor    Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-3570 CPU @ 3.40GHz, 3401 Mhz, 4 Core(s), 4 Logical Processor(s)
BIOS Version/Date    Dell Inc. A14, 11/06/2013
Installed Physical Memory (RAM)    32.0 GB

 

Harddrive: 
Model    WDC WD15EADS-00P8B0
Size    1.36 TB (1,500,299,297,280 bytes)

 

Currently has Windows 10 Pro loaded and activated.

 

Looking for a pick up or local drop off.... based in Blockhouse Bay / New Lynn. 
Looking for $150 with the WDC spinning disk, otherwise can put a 256GB SSD for $30 more.