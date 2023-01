Hey team, I am on the hunt for a replacement nvidia shield remote, ours had given up the ghost.



We have a 2017 Shield so either an old (with the touch volume slider or newer style (triangle one) one would be fine.



If possible Auckland based as I can come and collect.



Let me know or flick me a PM if anyone has one sitting around they don't use anymore and what you would want for it.



Cheers

Mike