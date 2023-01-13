Graphite Microsoft Surface Pro 8 4G with Surface Pro Signature Keyboard & Surface Dock.



Surface Pro 8 is built on the new Intel Evo platform, performance, graphics, and battery life in a thin and light PC



CPU: Intel i5-1135G7 @ 4.2GHz

RAM: 8GB

Graphics: Intel XE

Display: 2880 x 1920, 120Hz, 13" Pixel Sense Touchscreen

Storage: 256GB

Connectivity: LTE 4G, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x Surface Connect



Light use only, as new condition.



Comes with Microsoft Surface Dock & Surface Pro charger



Price Guide: Current retail value of Surface Pro 8 w/out Surface Dock is $2029. TradeMe best value is 128GB version w/out 4G or dock listed at $1250. Equivalent spec Surface 8 start at $1500 - wagain /out the dock. GZ price $950







Megabyte - so geek it megahertz