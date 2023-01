Looking to sell my UDM Pro, in excellent condition and currently in use, will be available later this week (16-20/01/2023)

8 months old and will be factory reset for the new owner

I see they're currently going for $927 at PB Tech so

$675

$775 with the internal Seagate Skyhawk 4TB

Will come in original box

Can be collected from Auckland CBD or East Tamaki/Howick area or couriered at your expense of course

Please excuse messy wiring 😬