Panasonic TH-32JS610Z 32" Full HD (1920x1080) LCD Android TV

 

Bought it to use in the bedroom, but i just dont lay in bed watching tv

 

so who needs it? Excellent condition haven't even removed the plastic edge protectors yet and i still have original box

 

bought 7/jun/22 noels

 

$300 del guessing $25 non rural

 