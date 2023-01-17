Bought it to use in the bedroom, but i just dont lay in bed watching tv
so who needs it? Excellent condition haven't even removed the plastic edge protectors yet and i still have original box
bought 7/jun/22 noels
$300 del guessing $25 non rural
Bought it to use in the bedroom, but i just dont lay in bed watching tv
so who needs it? Excellent condition haven't even removed the plastic edge protectors yet and i still have original box
bought 7/jun/22 noels
$300 del guessing $25 non rural
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.