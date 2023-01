HP Z220N SFF Workstation

Letting it go because of moving out.Still has a loft of life left in it, specially using Linux.

Specs:

Intel Xeon E3-1240 (4 cores / 8 threads)

16Gb RAM

2 Hard drives: 256Gb SSD, 1Tb Seagate ST1000DM003

Graphics Card NVIDIA Quadro K600

DVD Drive

Doesn't have Windows but works with Linux Mint without issues

Looking at $150 (cheaper than other similar items on TM with lower specs). Pickup in Newlands (Wellington)