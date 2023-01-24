Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Kilack

#303211 24-Jan-2023 18:30
Is there anyone with more solder skills out there than I than might be kind and help to repair an Xbox?

 

A well known issue and for someone skilled with a soldering iron no issue at all.

 

I have removed the mother board and I removed the clock capacitor years ago but the traces degraded.

 

Anyone in North Shore of Auckland that might be able to help? beers? steak? $$ but not at what the shops want $80 bucks to just look at it.. where i can buy a new one.

 

I can trade even.... icy dock

 

https://www.icydock.com/goods.php?id=48

 

Fix my xbox ill give you that.

 

 

elpenguino
  #3026652 24-Jan-2023 19:47
What you do to repair it is use 'trace repair wire'. Make a little eye in one end, solder it to the starting point (i.e. over the leg of the component), lay it over the track you want to replace and when it is in the right shape and length, make another little eye around the leg of the terminating component. Cut off and solder.

 

Trace repair wire is single strand and has low temperature insulation which you can melt off with your soldering iron.

 

Glue in place when done.




