Is there anyone with more solder skills out there than I than might be kind and help to repair an Xbox?

A well known issue and for someone skilled with a soldering iron no issue at all.

I have removed the mother board and I removed the clock capacitor years ago but the traces degraded.

Anyone in North Shore of Auckland that might be able to help? beers? steak? $$ but not at what the shops want $80 bucks to just look at it.. where i can buy a new one.

I can trade even.... icy dock

https://www.icydock.com/goods.php?id=48

Fix my xbox ill give you that.