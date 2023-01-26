Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
t0ny

#303231 26-Jan-2023 10:17
My nephew is looking for a second hand (SH) laptop with following specs:

 

  • 6th generation Intel core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 3000 series or higher with AVX support
  • Min 8 GB of ram
  • Min 256 GB SSD

Use case is mainly to surf the web, you tube videos and use the Serato DJ software (hence the CPU req above). He got sold an el'cheapo from HN last year but he didnt know much about computers so ended up with a turd that struggles to run the apps he wants.

 

His budget is small (< 800)

 

 

 

Mod Edit MM: Edited title for clarity.

gehenna
  #3027385 26-Jan-2023 10:22
What's an SH laptop?

t0ny

  #3027393 26-Jan-2023 10:33
second hand :)

xpd

xpd
  #3027399 26-Jan-2023 10:39
If you're on GPForums, drop the user "beefholio" a message, he always has good laptops for decent prices. 

 

 




gehenna
  #3027401 26-Jan-2023 10:40
xpd:

 

If you're on GPForums, drop the user "beefholio" a message, he always has good laptops for decent prices. 

 

 

 

 

Sounds legit lol

cddt
  #3027429 26-Jan-2023 11:31
gehenna:

 

xpd:

 

If you're on GPForums, drop the user "beefholio" a message, he always has good laptops for decent prices. 

 

 

 

 

Sounds legit lol

 

 

 

 

Nah he is legit, second vote for PMing beefholio.

 

https://www.gpforums.co.nz/laptops-for-sale-t533528.html

 

 

