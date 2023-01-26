My nephew is looking for a second hand (SH) laptop with following specs:

6th generation Intel core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 3000 series or higher with AVX support

Min 8 GB of ram

Min 256 GB SSD

Use case is mainly to surf the web, you tube videos and use the Serato DJ software (hence the CPU req above). He got sold an el'cheapo from HN last year but he didnt know much about computers so ended up with a turd that struggles to run the apps he wants.

His budget is small (< 800)

