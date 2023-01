I have several film cameras from around the 1950s onward if anyone collects these. I can provide photos on request but won't bother unless there is interest. The cameras:

Minolta Pocket Autopak 460TX

Minolta Riva 100AF

Halina 35x

Brownie Starmite

Kodak Colorsnap 35

Brownie Flash II

These cameras are available free to pick up or if a courier bag is supplied. No guarantees about their condition. They came out of storage where they have been sitting for several years.