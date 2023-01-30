Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Twelve South AirFly Pro
eracode

6690 posts

Uber Geek


#303296 30-Jan-2023 13:18
Send private message

A gift from our son a couple of years ago - but never used - not even fired-up to trial it. It was intended to be used to enable listening to AirPods (which can't be used with a cable) on aircraft where Bluetooth connection is not possible. Could also be used with a TV.

 

Unfortunately I do not have the box but otherwise complete and as-new. I do not have a use for it.

 

Asking $40 incl postage - or $35 if picked up from Mairangi Bay, Auckland North Shore.

 

$120 on the online Apple Store or $90 at MacGear NZ.

 

Please PM me if interested.

 

[AirFly Pro is a wireless headphone adapter that lets you use your favourite wireless headphones or earbuds in places that only have a headphone jack - like airplanes and treadmills. Plug this tiny transmitter into a headphone jack to listen to in-flight movies or the TVs at the gym. AirFly Pro lets two people listen to the same soundtrack, podcast or music with their favorite noise-cancelling headphones or AirPods.]

 

 

 

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

lxsw20
3048 posts

Uber Geek


  #3029614 30-Jan-2023 14:25
Send private message

Looks like your PMs are disabled, but I have emailed you about this.

eracode

6690 posts

Uber Geek


  #3029619 30-Jan-2023 14:27
Send private message

lxsw20:

 

Looks like your PMs are disabled, but I have emailed you about this.

 

 

Thanks but PMs are coming through fine.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

