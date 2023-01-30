A gift from our son a couple of years ago - but never used - not even fired-up to trial it. It was intended to be used to enable listening to AirPods (which can't be used with a cable) on aircraft where Bluetooth connection is not possible. Could also be used with a TV.

Unfortunately I do not have the box but otherwise complete and as-new. I do not have a use for it.

Asking $40 incl postage - or $35 if picked up from Mairangi Bay, Auckland North Shore.

$120 on the online Apple Store or $90 at MacGear NZ.

Please PM me if interested.

[AirFly Pro is a wireless headphone adapter that lets you use your favourite wireless headphones or earbuds in places that only have a headphone jack - like airplanes and treadmills. Plug this tiny transmitter into a headphone jack to listen to in-flight movies or the TVs at the gym. AirFly Pro lets two people listen to the same soundtrack, podcast or music with their favorite noise-cancelling headphones or AirPods.]