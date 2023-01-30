Hey there

Had a bit of clear out over the christmas break - Based in Rotorua but happy to ship anywhere

$60 Sony PS4 Gold wireless headset - Comes with Box - All working and apparently does work with a PS5 but have not been able to test that.

$100.00 - Sony WF-1000xM3 Wireless Earbubs -Only used a few times but wernt for my partner. Comes with all the earbub tips unused

$150.00 - Xim Apex - https://store.xim.tech/XIM-APEX_p_18.html : Allows you to use Keyboard and mouse inputs on PS4 PS5 (with update). No box

$30.00 - Chromecast

$40.00 Old Mac G5 - Was going to use this as a PC case but never got round to converting it. All original components on the inside but never tested if it works. Seems like a waste to throw away. Shipping won't be cheap

$100.00 Netgear Nighthawk R7000 Wireless Router - all working but have upgraded

$100.00 Asustor AS5002T no Hdds. Have upgraded to an unraid setup - also have the box for this

$20.00 Apple TV 2 comes with Remote